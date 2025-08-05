Zim Lawyers Go Digital with New Online System

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has unveiled a groundbreaking online platform aimed at revolutionising how legal professionals interact with their regulator.

Known as the Integrated Management Information System (iMIS), the platform promises to streamline services for lawyers across the country bringing an end to the long-standing burden of in-person processes in Harare and Bulawayo.

In a statement, the LSZ said the launch aligns with its broader strategic vision of becoming a modern, high-value service provider.

“IMIS is designed to enhance the experience of our members, streamline operations, and foster a more connected and engaged legal community,” the society said.

The platform allows legal practitioners to apply for and renew practising certificates and membership cards online, register new law firms, and submit applications for admission as legal practitioners all from the comfort of their offices.

LSZ President, Councillor Lison Ncube, hailed the digital shift as a “quantum leap into the future.”

“We have consistently declared our wish to transform the Law Society into a 21st-century regulator. iMIS is a testament to the hard work done behind the scenes to realise this ambition,” he said.

He added that the system would significantly reduce inefficiencies for members, enabling them to better serve clients without wasting time or money on travel and intermediaries.

“The era of losing billable time travelling to Harare or Bulawayo—and paying correspondence attorneys to interact with the regulator—is over,” Ncube said.

According to the LSZ, the iMIS platform is secure, regularly updated, and supported by a dedicated help team to assist with user queries and evolving needs.