Property Professionals Back Green Building Drive

The Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe (REIZ) has pledged to equip property professionals with green building skills saying sustainable construction is no longer optional but essential for the country’s future.

Speaking at the launch of the Africa Green Building Summit in Harare, REIZ president Tapuwa Chimbetete said the institute was standing in solidarity with the Green Building Council of Zimbabwe in promoting environmentally responsible development.

“We are here today to stand in solidarity with the Green Buildings Council of Zimbabwe, with the recognition that green buildings and sustainable development is no longer a choice but is now a necessity,” said Chimbetete.

He said the property sector had a critical role to play in transforming Zimbabwe’s built environment by making sustainability a core principle in construction and real estate development.

“We are here to help in the revolution and evolution of our built environment, that sustainable matters are taken up as priority as part of the DNA within the built environment, particularly the construction sector,” he said.

Chimbetete said REIZ would strengthen its partnership with the Green Building Council by ensuring that professionals across the real estate value chain understand and apply green building principles in their daily work.

He said the institute was committed to continuous professional development for valuers, property managers and estate agents to enable them to respond to the growing demand for sustainable buildings.

“At the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe our commitment to the Green Buildings Council of Zimbabwe is that we want to develop through training, continuous training, professionals who understand and professionals who know the need to incorporate green building aspects into their everyday work,” he said.

According to Chimbetete, valuers are now being trained to assess environmentally sustainable properties while property managers are learning how to implement green property management practices.

“We train valuers, they now know what it means to produce a green valuation. We train property managers, they should understand what green listing is all about,” he said.

He added that estate agents also needed to understand the environmental impact of the properties they market including how carbon emissions influence property values and pricing.

“We also train estate agents. When they are selling, they must know the carbon effects of their products and the impact that has on pricing,” Chimbetete said.

He said Zimbabwe could not afford to reverse progress towards sustainable development and reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to working alongside the Green Building Council of Zimbabwe.

“So, like the minister said, we cannot afford to turn back. We are moving forward and we are partnering the Green Buildings Council of Zimbabwe in this green evolution,” he said.

The Africa Green Building Summit which will be hosted in Zimbabwe later this year is expected to bring together policymakers, industry leaders and environmental experts to discuss sustainable construction, climate resilience and investment in green infrastructure across the continent.