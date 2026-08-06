Friday, August 7, 2026
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Kelsea Tafirenyika Remains in Custody as Court Defers Bail Ruling

The bail hearing for socialite Kelsea Tadiwa Tafirenyika (22) who is charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs following a police raid on her Greystone Park residence commenced at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

​Tafirenyika appeared before Harare Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa. Her case was merged with that of co-accused Isaac Arab Jassub.

The pair is being represented by Malvern Mapako.

The State, represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed bail on the grounds that Tafirenyika and Jassub pose a flight risk and are likely to commit similar offenses if released.

Allegations are that on August 4, 2026, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare received a tip-off that Tafirenyika was dealing in Pethidine at her home.

At around 8:00 PM that evening, officers proceeded to Edgehill Close, Greystone Park, Harare.

​Upon entering Tafirenyika’s bedroom, detectives found her seated on her bed counting ampoules.

Officers identified themselves and initially seized 8 ampoules of Fresenius Pethidine, 10 ampoules of Verpat Pethidine and seven 1ml ampoules of Fresenius Morphine Sulphate.

A search of her bedroom drawers revealed an additional 72 ampoules of Verpat Pethidine, 64 ampoules of Fresenius Pethidine and 43 ampoules of Morphine Sulphate leading to her arrest.

​Detectives also searched her white Lamborghini recovering five rolls of dagga from the driver’s armrest.

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Tafirenyika was taken into custody at CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare alongside the seized drugs which are valued at US$204.

The matter was rolled over to Friday.

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