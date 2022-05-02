Zimbabwe A Off To Fiery Start Before Rain Washes Out Second T20

Zimbabwe A – 48-2 in 4.3 overs (Kudzai Maunze 22*, Tadiwanashe Marumani 21, Roy Kaia 1*; Karan KC 1/14, Sompal Kami 1/19)

Nepal –

No result

Some fine hitting by Zimbabwe A batters Tadiwanashe Marumani and Kudzai Maunze was the main feature of the second unofficial T20 international against Nepal at Kirtipur on Monday – which lasted exactly 4.3 overs before rain descended and wiped out the rest of the match.

Nepal won the toss and put the visitors in to bat.

Zimbabwe A lost Innocent Kaia this time to the second ball of the innings, caught off the bowling of Sompal Kami.

Maunze then joined Marumani at the crease and the pair proceeded to hit 47 runs off just 24 balls before Marumani was caught, having hit two sixes and a four in scoring 21 off 11 balls.

There was just time for Roy Kaia to come in and score a single off his first ball before the rain came.

Maunze was on 22 not out off 13 balls, with five fours, and Zimbabwe A had already established a very promising position.