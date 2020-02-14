More Woes For Herentals Football Club

Herentals Football Club have been summoned to appear before a Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee on charges of attempting to bribe Bulawayo Chiefs head coach and players.

In a statement, PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer, Kudzai Bare said the club breached PSL rules and regulations during a league match at Luveve Stadium on December 14.

“The Premier Soccer League has completed its investigations and summoned Herentals FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee for allegedly attempting to bribe Bulawayo Chiefs FC head coach and players before their Castle Lager PSL match that was played at Luveve Stadium on 14 December 2019” said Bare

She added “The club is being charged for the breaching the Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations. In terms of Order 31 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations it is an Act of Misconduct on the part of the Club where;

“31.1.3 Its players, officials, servant or duly authorized (expressed or implied) representatives, for any corrupt, dishonesty or lawful purpose in connection with a game played under auspices of the League, or in connection with the affairs of the League, give, offer or promise, whether directly or indirectly, any inducement, reward or bribe of whatsoever nature, to anybody whatsoever”

It never rains but pours for Herentals as they were found guilty of bribing Black Rhinos FC officials and players during a league match. However, they have appealed against the ruling.

Bare said the disciplinary proceedings will take place on February 20 at PSL offices.