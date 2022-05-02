Ignite Youth Organization Launches Global Volunteers Program

Youth oriented organization, Ignite Youth has launched a volunteer program that seeks to leverage passion and interest in youth development and purposeful employment on a global scale.

The new Ignite Global Volunteer Program will allow individuals from all around the world to volunteer at Ignite Youth Organization for a satisfying and purpose-driven experience, in line with the organization’s values and vision.

Speaking on the development, Ignite Youth Organization founder Tadzie Madzima said the initiative is in honor of Global Volunteer Month.

“April was Global Volunteer Month, and to cap it off on a high note, we are thrilled to announce that Ignite Youth Organization is now accepting applications from volunteers worldwide. Volunteers play an essential role in development and each community is enriched by the unique ideas and knowledge they bring to the table.”

Individuals interested in volunteering with Ignite Youth in the areas of youth development, mentorship, purpose, servant leadership, and charitable work can apply through the website or by emailing [email protected]

To register as a volunteer, applicants should send an email to [email protected], or visit www.igniteyouth.co.zw/globalvolunteer