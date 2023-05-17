Zimbabwean Music Producer Sent Back to Home Country

Zimbabwean music producer Mr Brown who is responsible for producing most of Makhadzi’s songs has been sent back to his home country after overstaying his work permit in South Africa.

Mr Brown, real name is Lynol Siwela, confirmed his return to Zimbabwe on Monday. He said that he had overstayed his permit by one month and that he had been trying to renew it but had not been able to get ahold of the necessary paperwork.

“I was staying in South Africa legally,” Mr Brown said. “I have a wife and a child on the way, and I was just trying to make a better life for my family.”

Mr Brown said that he had been stopped by immigration officials while traveling from Botswana to South Africa. He said that he was traveling alone and that he had no one to help him.

“I tried to explain my situation to the immigration officials, but they said that I had to go back to Zimbabwe,” Mr Brown said. “I didn’t want to go back, but I didn’t have any other choice.”

Mr Brown said that he is worried about his wife, who is due to give birth this month. He said that he is trying to find a way to get back to South Africa so that he can be with her for the birth of their child.

“I am just trying to stay positive,” Mr. Brown said. “I know that I will be able to find a way to get back to South Africa and be with my family.”

