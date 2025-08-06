Shoko Turns 15 as Take Fizzo, Mafriq & Trinity Set to Blow Up Harare Gardens

Shoko Festival, Zimbabwe’s longest-running celebration of urban culture, is turning 15 and it’s pulling out all the stops with a star-studded Mash Up Nights event headlined by legendary producer Take Fizzo set for Friday, September 26th, at Harare Gardens.

The iconic beatmaker, renowned for redefining Zimbabwe’s soundscape over the past two decades will lead a nostalgic high-energy journey through some of the country’s most defining urban anthems.

“Take Fizzo represents an era that laid the foundations for Zimbabwe’s modern music industry. His performance is the perfect way to mark 15 years of Shoko’s dedication to promoting urban culture and hip-hop. This is a true celebration of the journey we have all taken together,” said Vera Chisvo, Shoko Festival Coordinator.

Joining Fizzo are urban grooves pioneers Mafriq and Trinity whose classic hits helped shape the genre’s foundation in Zimbabwe and ushered in a new era of contemporary urban music.

Back by popular demand, the Mashoko Tapes music residency also returns for its second edition.

The programme, known for its genre-bending collaborations will see participating artists co-create an original album during their time together echoing the festival’s creative heartbeat.

This year’s diverse lineup features segulm – visionary behind the Afro-fusion hit First of Season, Briza Bulawayo’s rising hip-hop star with a fierce flow and storytelling prowess, Paintafresco a 2024 Zim Hip-Hop Awards nominee and multi-disciplinary artist, Yadis Harare’s breakthrough female rapper, known for her “Ndakusasa Mixtape” and Enhle a soulful RnB neo-soul artist carving her own space in the scene

The collaborative environment is expected to push artistic boundaries while promoting unity through music.

The first edition of Mashoko Tapes featured acts like Ray Kaz, Bhekiwe, Shebeen Boys, and Rutendo Jackie, and this year’s promises to deliver more “genre-bending magic.”

Shoko’s 15th edition runs under the theme #TheLegacyXV, honouring a decade and a half of free expression, cutting-edge artistry and youth-driven culture.

From hip-hop to digital storytelling, the festival continues to champion creativity in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Shoko Festival is a project of Magamba Network, Africa’s trailblazing creative and digital media organisation, committed to celebrating freedom of expression and the continent’s growing alternative arts movement.