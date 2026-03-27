“Hear the People”: ZimRights Raises Alarm Over Access to Constitutional Hearings

Local civic group, Zimbabwe Human Rights Association has warned that upcoming public hearings on proposed constitutional changes risk excluding large sections of the population due to limited access and poor planning.

The hearings on the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill (No. 3) are scheduled to run from 30 March to 2 April 2026 across the country’s ten provinces.

While the organisation acknowledged efforts to decentralise the process, it said the current structure may fall short of constitutional standards.

“Public participation must be genuine, not merely symbolic,” ZimRights said, warning that many citizens may struggle to attend, speak or be heard.

In Bulawayo, the country’s second-largest city, only one venue — City Hall — has been designated to serve a population of more than half a million people.

ZimRights said residents from high-density suburbs such as Nkulumane, Pumula and Luveve would face transport costs and long queues limiting their ability to participate.

“Those who make the journey will likely face long queues and limited speaking time, effectively silencing the majority,” the organisation said.

In Harare, three venues have been allocated including Chitungwiza Aquatic Centre and Epworth Local Board to serve a metropolitan population exceeding two million.

ZimRights said this was insufficient, particularly for residents in outlying suburbs who already face high transport costs.

The group also highlighted significant barriers in rural areas, where venues are often located far from where people live.

In districts such as Mbire in Mashonaland Central and Chimanimani in Manicaland, some residents may have to travel long distances — sometimes on foot — to attend hearings.

“These are not minor inconveniences; they are barriers that effectively exclude entire communities from participating,” ZimRights said.

Beyond access, the organisation raised concerns about fairness during the hearings, citing past experiences.

It pointed to disruptions during the 2024 hearings on the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill where organised groups allegedly dominated proceedings.

“Citizens who travel long distances only to find themselves unable to speak… will rightly question whether their participation was ever intended to matter,” ZimRights said.

ZimRights has called for additional venues in major urban centres and safeguards to ensure orderly and inclusive participation.

It also questioned disparities in venue allocation noting that some provinces have up to seven venues while densely populated areas such as Bulawayo have only one.

The organisation said the process must meet the requirements of Section 141 of the Constitution, which guarantees public involvement in parliamentary processes.

“The Constitution belongs to all Zimbabweans… Without that commitment, public hearings become empty ritual,” ZimRights said.