ZimRights Raises Alarm on Rising Digital Abuse

By Shalom Shawurwa

ZimRights has urged Zimbabweans to confront what it describes as an escalating crisis of online abuse targeting women and girls warning that digital spaces have become a new frontier for gender-based violence.

In a statement to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the rights group said the world is facing “one of the most pervasive and urgent human rights issues of our time” with digital violence emerging as one of the fastest-growing forms of abuse.

The commemorations run under the theme “Unite to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls”.

ZimRights said online harassment, cyberstalking, threats, defamation and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images including deepfakes are increasingly being used to intimidate, silence and discredit women.

“Violence against women and girls is not a distant problem. One in three women globally has experienced physical or sexual violence, and digital violence is rising at an alarming rate,” the human rights lobby group said.

Several high-profile women, including Linda Masarira, Namatai Kwekweza and Fadzayi Mahere, have repeatedly faced targeted online attacks often linked to their political views or activism.

“These attacks are designed to silence their voices and limit their influence,” ZimRights said.

This year’s commemorations coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action a landmark global commitment to advancing women’s rights.

While progress has been made, ZimRights said digital spaces remain dangerously unregulated.

The organisation said it is working to strengthen laws and policies, raise public awareness and support survivors of online abuse.

It urged the government to fully enforce the Domestic Violence Act and the Cyber Security and Data Protection Act saying current protections fall short of addressing the scale of the problem.

Zimbabwe is a signatory to several international and regional human rights instruments, including CEDAW, the Beijing Declaration, the Sustainable Development Goals, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Maputo Protocol all of which require the state to protect women from violence, including online.

As the 16 Days of Activism campaign begins, ZimRights encouraged Zimbabweans to speak out against online abuse and actively support victims.

“Do not remain silent. Call out harassment in comment sections and on social media. Amplify the voices of women who are being targeted and report harmful content,” the group said.

It also urged communities to educate young people about digital consent, respectful online behaviour and the real-world impact of online attacks.

ZimRights added that technology companies must be held accountable for harmful content on their platforms and should strengthen content-moderation policies to ensure the safety of women.

“Digital violence is real violence, and it is a violation of fundamental human rights. Together, we can create safer digital spaces for women and girls everywhere,” the organisation said.