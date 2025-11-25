Sunningdale Queens Celebrate Breakthrough Season After Narrowly Missing Top-Flight Promotion

Sunningdale Queens Netball Team are celebrating one of their most successful seasons to date after finishing second in the 24-team Harare Metropolitan Province Division 1 League—falling just short of promotion to the National League by a single position.

The team’s remarkable campaign also saw head coach Takudzwa Pedzai crowned Coach of the Year, a testament to the team’s discipline, resilience and rising influence in the community.

Formed in 2017 with a mission to empower young women and provide a safe space in Sunningdale, the Queens have grown into one of the province’s most admired sides.

Their consistent performances throughout the season placed them firmly in contention for promotion and their spirited victory over the league champions in front of a roaring home crowd became one of the defining moments of their run.

Coach Pedzai said the club had become much more than just a sports team.

“The netball team was birthed out of a desire to empower women through sport and to create a safe space for women in Sunningdale. It has raised the community flag by producing role models and participating in leagues including RANL and ZINA Division One since 2017,” he said.

The team’s impact on the community has been significant with many parents, girls and local leaders crediting the Queens for providing purpose, direction and positive engagement for the youth.

“The team has encouraged youth, especially girls, to stay active and disciplined. It has reduced idle behaviour and early teenage pregnancies, created unity and pride among residents, and inspired younger children to dream big,” said Pedzai.

Local businesses have begun rallying behind the team offering support as the Queens gain wider recognition.

Team captain Grace Anderson said leading the Queens had been both a privilege and a profound personal journey.

“As team captain I feel honoured and proud to lead such a determined and passionate group of women. It has helped me grow in leadership and confidence,” Anderson said.

She described beating the league champions on home turf as the season’s highlight.

“That victory, with the whole community cheering us on, was unforgettable,” she added.

Team secretary-general Noel Munhuweyi praised the club’s progress and pushed for more partnerships as the Queens set their sights on National League qualification next season.

“We are proud to be competing in Division 1 and our strong performance means we are on track for promotion next year. But this growth comes with challenges — funding for transport, equipment, player welfare and registration. We are deeply grateful to Dr Chiwunze and the Sunningdale Medical Centre whose sponsorship in the second half of the season kept us going,” he said.

Munhuweyi appealed for more stakeholders to support what he described as a life-changing community institution.

Ward 10 Councillor Clayd Mashozhera praised the team’s influence and promised further investment in sports facilities.

“We are grateful for the team as they finished second in their league. The team has united the community, especially in the fight against drug and substance abuse and teen pregnancies.We look forward to next season as we plan to resuscitate the netball ground in our community,” he said.

Despite narrowly missing out on promotion, the Queens’ achievements have strengthened their reputation as one of Harare’s most promising development sides.

Their second-place finish, combined with their coach’s top award displays a season of heroics, one that has energised Sunningdale and set the stage for an even brighter campaign next year.

With growing support, a hungry squad and a community firmly behind them, the Sunningdale Queens are now poised to turn their near-miss into a breakthrough.