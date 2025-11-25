Poor Coordination Threatens Zimbabwe’s Gender Equality Efforts: Mutsvangwa

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The country risks slowing its progress on gender equality unless government institutions, civil society and development partners strengthen coordination in implementing national policies, Women Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has warned.

Speaking at the launch of the National Gender Machinery Coordination Framework in Harare, Mutsvangwa said disjointed efforts remain one of the biggest obstacles to meaningful transformation.

“If we are all working towards women’s empowerment and gender equality, it should be coordinated. It’s only when it is coordinated that there’s no duplication and fragmentation of effort,” she said.

She noted that recent reviews, including the 2023 National Gender Assessment, revealed weak institutional linkages that undermine planning, resource mobilisation and accountability.

“Linkages among non-state actors are often abrupt and fragmented, resulting in weak coordination, incoherent planning, limited resources and poor monitoring,” she said.

Mutsvangwa said the newly launched framework is designed to centralise collaboration and strengthen accountability across government, the private sector, academia, civil society and development agencies.

“More than just a document, this framework underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,” she said.

Gender issues, she added, have also gained prominence in regional diplomacy.

During Zimbabwe’s recent State visit to Mozambique, gender equality featured among three key Memoranda of Understanding signed by the two presidents.

“For you to know how seriously these presidents are taking it, gender equality and women’s empowerment was one of the three MoUs,” she said.

Mutsvangwa emphasised that Zimbabwe must now focus on measurable implementation despite having progressive laws, including a constitution that upholds gender equality.

“We can have all these frameworks, but what is critically important is implementation,” she said.

She encouraged stakeholders to remain engaged, receptive to scrutiny and committed to constant improvement.

“We love constructive criticism because that’s the only way we can improve,” she said.