Musarara Withdraws Legal Bid to Stop Grain Import Levy Framework

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), chaired by suspended ZANU-PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman Tafadzwa Musarara, has withdrawn its High Court application challenging Government’s grain import levy framework introduced under Statutory Instrument 87 of 2025.

According to a Notice of Withdrawal filed at the High Court Commercial Division in Harare on June 15, 2026, GMAZ withdrew its application and tendered wasted costs to the respondents.

The respondents included the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA), the Ministers responsible for Agriculture, Finance, Justice, and Industry and Commerce, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), and the Attorney-General.

The withdrawal comes after GMAZ had initially sought urgent court intervention to halt implementation of the grain levy framework, arguing that the measures would increase production costs and ultimately raise the prices of bread, mealie meal and other basic commodities.

The legal challenge followed a wider debate over the legitimacy and economic impact of SI 87 of 2025, particularly after an earlier Treasury communication dated March 3, 2026, raised concerns that the statutory instrument was ultra vires the Constitution and should be repealed.

However, Treasury later clarified its position through a subsequent letter dated April 30, 2026, in which Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga supported a revised grain marketing framework retaining levies and charges on imports under the 2025/26 summer season arrangements.

In the correspondence, Treasury noted that differences between import parity prices and local production costs had significant implications for producer viability, import substitution and broader macroeconomic stability.

Government further designated the Agricultural Marketing Authority as the collecting agent of the levies, with revenues accruing to the Consolidated Revenue Fund and earmarked, subject to parliamentary appropriation, for farmer payments through the Grain Marketing Board and the development of smallholder irrigation schemes.

Authorities say approximately US$5.7 million has already been raised through the levy framework, with part of the funds being directed toward irrigation infrastructure and programmes intended to reduce Zimbabwe’s future dependence on grain imports.

The levy system has received support from farmer unions, indigenous millers and Government officials who argue that it is necessary to protect local producers, strengthen food security and reduce the country’s growing import bill.

The Indigenous Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (IGMAZ) has previously defended the policy, saying excessive reliance on imported grain threatens the gains of the Land Reform Programme and undermines Zimbabwe’s industrialisation agenda.

Legal experts supporting the Government position argue that the Agricultural Marketing Authority Act empowers authorities to impose and collect levies for agricultural development and the administration of sector funds.

The grain levy debate forms part of a broader national discussion on Zimbabwe’s import substitution strategy, with senior Government officials advocating stronger support for local production and value addition.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe should position itself within global value chains as a producer of value-added goods rather than remain dependent on imports, while Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has warned that the country’s rising import bill poses risks to industrial growth and economic sovereignty.