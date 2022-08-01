12 Tertiary Institutions Participate In SASI Debate Competition

12 tertiary institutions participated in the Students and Youth Working on Reproductive Health Action Team (SAYWHAT) organized Speak and Solve Initiative (SASI) debate competition held in Harare on Monday.

This year’s edition which is the fifth edition was running under the theme ‘nurturing idea’s for a healthier society through debate’ in Harare.

According to SAYWHAT, SASI debate competitions provides students with an opportunity to learn, share and exchange ideas on Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) including emerging health problems that are usually stigmatized and moralized in the African societies.

In an interview with 263Chat, (SAYWHAT) Information Officer Costa Nkomo said, the debate competitions this year opened doors to all institutions to participate.

“Unlike other previous years, universities were the only learning institutions participating in debate competition. However, things have changed. All tertiary institutions are eligible to compete and this is the reason we started at provincial level,” he said.

Nkomo added that the participants will act as ambassadors of positive health behaviors in their respective institutions and communities.

“It will be important going forward that students from different learning institutions to amplify and nurture the minds of their peers to debunk myths and misconceptions around health issues,” added Nkomo.

Speaking at the same event, Swedish Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Åsa Pehrson said her government has a longstanding history of facilitating, and supporting the pursuit for health, gender and human rights among young people.

“In Zimbabwe Sweden is very proud to partner with SAYWHAT and other partners to support young people’s quest to accessing comprehensive sexual and reproductive health,” she said.

A total of 12 institutions including universities, polytechnics, teacher’s training colleges, Agriculture colleges and vocational training centres around Zimbabwe participated in the SASI debate competition which started at provincial level.

