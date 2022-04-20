73 Die In Traffic Accidents During Easter Holidays

73 people died in over 200 traffic accidents recorded during the Easter and Independence holidays, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed.

According to Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Charles Luwanga bus accident contributed 38 deaths to the 73 recorded during the Easter holidays.

“The fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 5km peg along Jopa-Skyline Road, Chimanimani involving a Luwanga Bus was the highest with 38 deaths.

“Another accident that occurred at the 40km peg along Makuti-Kariba Road involving a Nissan UD 70 truck accident claimed five lives while the accident at the 30km peg along Nyanga Rwenya road involving a Nissan Caravan vehicle accident claimed four lives. Two people died when a Stallion bus had a side swipe with a haulage truck at the 180km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road,” said Nyathi.

He added that most of the accidents were caused by human error including speeding and failure to observe road rules and regulations by drivers.

“A comprehensive analysis by the police has revealed that most of the accidents are attributed to human error, which includes speeding, inattention, misjudgment, overtaking error, and failure to observe road rules and regulations by drivers. Most serious accidents occurred during the night where most travelers were observed to be moving in large numbers, ignoring safety measures and overloaded vehicles especially those who intended to go to public gatherings for Easter commemorations,” added Nyathi.

The police urged motorists to be responsible on the road while encouraging churches to avoid long distance travelling during holidays to curtail accidents.

“It is sad that the country recorded an increase in the number of people who died in accidents and number of people injured during the Easter and Independence holidays. There is need for motorists and stakeholders to have a total change of mindset when it comes to road safety during holidays.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores all motorists to be responsible on the roads and lead by example when it comes to road safety. Churches are urged to allow Easter gatherings to be held in local settings to curtail accidents due to long distance travelling and fatigue,” said Nyathi.