BancABC Begins Digital Transformation Journey

BancABC Zimbabwe has announced the launch of its digital transformation agenda expected to be rolled out in 2020. The pan African banking giant has in the past few months focused on an aggressive rebranding and repositioning as a premier financial services brand.

The Bank has announced the launch of a new Internet Banking platform targeting mainly the retail and customer segments to address the friction encountered by customers on the old platform. The new banking platform which has been in pilot for the past 2 months, has received good reviews from some of the Bank’s Retail and SME customers. The service is expected to include functionalities for Corporate customers in the next few weeks.

The Bank has also deployed its first innovation “Ally” into live pilot. Ally is BancABC’s customer service chatbot and the first digital member of the #ATeam. The chatbot which will interact and support customers via WhatsApp is expected to address general customer queries at first point of contact.

As part of the pilot, BancABC customers will be able to carry out basic banking transactions such as Airtime Purchase, Balance Enquiry, Bill Payment and Card Management activities such as blocking a card or changing card pin.

“BancABC is on a mission to help all Zimbabweans access banking easily. With over 1 Million people on WhatsApp, Ally can reach and assist our customers quickly and more efficiently”. Patricia Mugabe, Head of Strategy and Innovation at BancABC said.

The Managing Director and CEO of BancABC Zimbabwe, Dr Lance Mambondiani commented, “Our growing customer base requires us to think differently about how we can serve our customers more efficiently using the channels they are accustomed to and WhatsApp is one such platform.”

“Whilst these releases have focused on basic services where our customers have experienced the most friction, to us this is the beginning of an exciting journey in which we expect to transform the business and serve our customers better. In the next few months, we will be coming to the market with exciting products that we are currently working on. l would like to thank our customers for their tolerance and patience during this transformation journey”. Dr Mambondiani added.