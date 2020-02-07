‘Zanu PF, MDC Twin Brothers: Tsenengamu

Beleaguered former Zanu PF youth Commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu has laid into the ruling Zanu PF and the opposition MDC parties saying both movements are twin brothers when it comes to corruption.

Tsenengamu made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Harare today.

“We have taken the fight against corruption a step further. These activities are happening everywhere and they are not confined to Zanu PF. I read in the newspapers saying there were funds missing from a certain political party. These two parties are twins and we have not closed one eye to open another looking at one side. We are not against a party but we are against corruption in all its forms,” said Tsenengamu.

He said there are no saints when it comes to corruption as institutions superintended by both parties were riddled with graft practices.

“There are no saints here, this mentality of saying it’s for Zanu Pf is misplaced. It is for us all the rot is affecting all. We cannot continue to concentrate on individuals. Whilst Zanu PF controls the rural councils, our sister party MDC controls the urban and all are looters,” he said.

Tsenengamu who was alone confirmed that his colleague Lewis Matutu had filed a corruption report against business people they named on Monday with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

“Matutu went to ZACC and we are waiting for them and to see their action, we have the evidence,” Tsenengamu said.

Tsenengamu said he would not contest his suspension from Zanu PF but would soldier on with his fight against corruption through an anti-corruption campaign meeting set to be held on the 14th of February.