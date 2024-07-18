Battling Silent Torment: Combating Workplace Harassment and Ensuring Occupational Safety in Zimbabwe

For Alice*, work has become a daily battle.

When she started as a communications officer at a rising company in Harare, she had high hopes for an exciting career. She was thrilled by the prospect of crafting messages and building a brand. Instead, it has become a relentless burden.

“I’m constantly verbally attacked by my immediate boss,” she told 263Chat.

“He calls me ‘incompetent’ and ‘useless’ whenever I make a mistake. Once, he yelled, ‘Do you even know what you’re doing here?’ in front of the office. I often cry myself to sleep because the pain of being degraded is too much.”

Alice hasn’t told her widowed mother about her struggles, not wanting to add to her stress.

The job that once filled her with pride now leaves her feeling anxious and depressed.

Beyond the insults, Alice is overwhelmed with work on weekends and holidays, days meant for rest and rejuvenation.

“I rarely enjoy weekends. Imagine being called to prepare a statement or edit pictures when you’re at a family function,” she said.

Alice hasn’t reported her situation through official channels because she fears losing her job.

This hesitation is common among many employees who endure toxic work environments out of necessity, fearing unemployment more than the daily torment.

Alice’s story is, sadly, all too common.

Many women around the world face similar verbal abuse at work, struggling in silence as their well-being and health are threatened.

A 2022 study by the International Labour Organisation revealed that more than one in five workers worldwide have experienced some form of workplace harassment or violence.

Zimbabwe is no exception.

In Zimbabwe, women in the workplace often encounter various forms of violence that severely threaten their Occupational Safety and Health (OSH).

OSH protects workers from hazards, ensures their well-being, and promotes a safe work environment.

However, in settings where verbal and emotional abuse are rampant, these principles are compromised.

Mental health analyst Joyce Dube said psychological and emotional abuse through bullying and exclusion further deteriorates their mental well-being.

“The impact of this abuse is profound. Women subjected to such treatment often suffer in silence, fearing the loss of their livelihoods more than the daily torment,” she said.

Anoziva* is another woman facing a similar predicament as Alice.

Recently employed as a junior reporter at a media house, she opened up about her woes.

Her editor’s constant verbal attacks have severely affected her confidence and emotional well-being.

“He openly mocks my story ideas during diary meetings, making me feel shallow and worthless,” she said.

“Diary meetings are meant to help reporters finetune their proposed articles, but to him, it’s a platform to demean me.”

Labour analyst Caroline Karuru highlighted the severe psychological and physical effects of verbal harassment on women, noting its relevance to OSH.

“Verbal harassment undermines these principles by creating a toxic work environment that jeopardizes both mental and physical health,” she said.

“Psychologically, constant verbal abuse erodes self-esteem and confidence, leading to feelings of worthlessness and inadequacy. Persistent negative comments and criticisms create a hostile work environment, resulting in chronic stress, anxiety, and depression.”

Psychologist Ivy Mukombachoto said physiological responses to chronic stress, such as increased cortisol levels, have been linked to a range of health problems. “The emotional strain caused by persistent verbal attacks at work also leads to unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as overeating or substance abuse, further harming physical health. Over time, these cumulative psychological and physical stressors can significantly reduce a woman’s quality of life,” she said.

Addressing journalists at the 2024 National Social Security Authority (NSSA) and Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) Journalism Mentorship Programme launch, NSSA acting general manager Charles Shava underscored the importance of OSH. “NSSA is also mandated to promote OSH, an extremely vital function because, unlike machines, a lost life can never be replaced,” he said.

Unfortunately, lives can be lost due to stress and depression related to verbal abuse.

In Zimbabwe, OSH laws that apply to all employers and employees across sectors are enshrined within the Labour Act, Chapter 28.01, and the National Social Security Authority’s Accident Prevention Workers Compensation Scheme Notice No. 68 of 1990.

Regrettably, OSH in Zimbabwe tends to focus more on preventing physical injuries and death and appears to neglect issues like verbal harassment and resultant emotional problems.

Analysts said there is a need for organisations to establish a clear anti-harassment policy that explicitly prohibits verbal abuse and outlines strict consequences for violators.

This policy should be communicated to all employees and provide a straightforward process for reporting incidents confidentially.

Occupational Health and Safety Managing Consultant Patrick Matira said the policy must outline methods for identifying verbal abuse, such as leveraging risk assessments.

“The scope of verbal harassment should be clearly defined, considering the specific working environment and industry norms,” he said.

“Roles and responsibilities must be explicitly assigned, specifying who is responsible for policy implementation. The policy should also incorporate monitoring strategies to track the progress of anti-harassment initiatives.”

He added that establishing a verbal harassment investigation committee with clearly defined goals is crucial to investigating and preventing the recurrence of harassment cases.

The policy should detail control strategies and models for managing verbal harassment and ensure it is communicated effectively to all relevant stakeholders, workers, and contractors.

“Documentation and record-keeping of all verbal harassment cases are essential, as they provide a basis for training needs assessment and measuring the effectiveness of OSH policies,” said Matira.

“Organizations should set SMART anti-verbal harassment objectives and targets, and use leading indicators such as the number of anti-verbal harassment awareness programs conducted to measure their initiatives’ success, rather than relying solely on lagging indicators like the number of reported cases,” he added.

Human rights lawyer Zororo Nkomo said to enhance OSH, workplace harassment reports must be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly, treating harassment as a breach of the code of conduct. “If the outcome is unsatisfactory, the aggrieved party can pursue criminal or civil routes,” he said.

Attaining Vision 2030 for an upper middle-income society depends on a healthy and safe worker, Shava said.

“If our workers are unsafe, ill, and stressed, then the achievement of any economic boom will be lost.”

Alice, whose story highlights the personal toll of workplace harassment, hopes for change.

“The verbal harassment I have faced at work has deeply affected my daily life and mental health. I constantly feel anxious and stressed, even at home. It is hard to relax, and I often struggle with insomnia and headaches.”

For Alice and many others, a safer and more supportive work environment would mean the world, allowing them to thrive both professionally and personally.

