ZAS Gears Up for the 114th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show

The Zimbabwe Agriculture Society (ZAS) is gearing up for the 114th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, set to take place from August 26 to August 31, 2024, at its traditional venue, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Business Hub in Harare.

This year’s event promises to be a remarkable celebration of the nation’s vibrant and innovative agricultural sector.

Speaking during a press briefing in Harare, ZAS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Andrew Matibiri highlighted the importance of the show as a platform to honor the achievements of Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector and discuss future challenges and opportunities.

“The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is a key event on the national calendar, showcasing the talents, innovations, and resilience of our farmers, agribusinesses, and agricultural stakeholders. It underscores the crucial role agriculture plays in our economy and the livelihoods of the Zimbabwean people,” Dr. Matibiri said

Preparations for the show are progressing well, buoyed by improved economic enthusiasm and significant strides in food self-sufficiency.

Dr. Matibiri highlighted the theme for this year’s event, “Cultivating Prosperity. Growing Business. Innovating for Change. Nurturing our Future,” which reflects the commitment to driving growth, sustainability, and transformation in Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector.

According to Dr. Matibiri, the show is expected to attract over 250,000 visitors from across Zimbabwe and the region, representing a diverse audience of commercial farmers, small-scale producers, agro-processors, input suppliers, government officials, agricultural research institutions, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The event will offer unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing, and forging invaluable connections within the industry.

“I am pleased to announce that the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show 2024 will feature more than 560 exhibitors, occupying over 78,224 square meters of exhibiting space. The total number of confirmed exhibitors so far is 282 locals plus 7 foreign, bringing the total to 289 and have to-date taken up 58,483.96 square meters,” he said

In addition to the diverse and captivating exhibition, the show will host a series of targeted business events, including business conferences and networking sessions.

The forums, Dr. Matibiri said will create valuable opportunities for exhibitors, visitors, and industry stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions, explore potential partnerships, identify new avenues for business expansion, and discover innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the agricultural ecosystem.

Dr. Matibiri assured that the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society has placed a strong emphasis on providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees, with ample parking, food courts, and well-equipped facilities and enhanced security measures will ensure public safety, and children will be tagged to ensure their safety during the event.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

