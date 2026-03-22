New Basilica Opens in Gweru as Prophetess Ruth Makandiwa Leads Commissioning

Prophetess Ruth Makandiwa has officially commissioned a Basilica in Gweru, marking a major step in the continued growth and structural development of the United Family International Church (UFIC).

In a development that reflects the church’s rapid expansion and commitment to uniform architectural standards, the Prophetess opened the modern UFIC Woodlands/Mkoba branch on Saturday, March 21.

The ceremony drew thousands of enthusiastic congregants and represents a key milestone for the ministry in the Midlands Province. More than just a place of worship, the new building stands as a clear expression of the church’s vision and future direction.

The “Chitungwiza Template” in Gweru

One of the most notable aspects of the Woodlands/Mkoba branch is its design, which closely mirrors the UFIC Basilica in Chitungwiza—the church’s main headquarters.

This “mini-Basilica” concept reflects a deliberate effort by the Makandiwas to maintain consistency in both structure and spiritual experience across all branches.

Architectural and Technological Excellence

The building showcases impressive high-arched ceilings and a large seating capacity, echoing the grandeur of the Chitungwiza mother church. It is also equipped with advanced sound systems, lighting, and digital broadcasting technology, ensuring that congregants in Gweru enjoy the same “Atmosphere of Solutions” experienced in the capital.

A Unified Model for All Branches

This project signals a broader shift within UFIC toward a standardized building model. The aim is to create a consistent environment across all locations, so that members have a uniform worship experience regardless of whether they are in Chitungwiza or Gweru.

A Message Beyond the Structure

During the commissioning, Prophetess Ruth Makandiwa highlighted that the significance of the building goes beyond its physical structure. She described it as a center for spiritual development and community empowerment.

“This building is a testimony of what happens when vision meets dedication. It is a gift to the city of Gweru and a place where lives will be permanently transformed,” she said.