Zim Marks Wildlife Day with Renewed Push for Biodiversity Protection

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe will join the global community on tomorrow in commemorating World Wildlife Day alongside Africa Environment Day with a joint national event scheduled for the ZimParks Gardens.

In a statement, the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife said the commemorations are intended to celebrate biodiversity while strengthening conservation efforts across the country.

“These important observances provide a platform to celebrate biodiversity, raise awareness on conservation, and reaffirm our collective responsibility to protect the planet’s natural heritage,” the ministry said.

This year’s World Wildlife Day is being observed under the theme “Medicinal and Aromatic Plants: Conserving Health, Heritage and Livelihoods,” while Africa Environment Day is running under the theme “Biodiversity and Traditional Knowledge: Conserving Health, Heritage and Livelihood.”

According to the ministry, the joint focus highlights the growing importance of medicinal and aromatic plants to healthcare systems, cultural practices and community economies.

“Both themes are focusing on safeguarding medicinal and aromatic plants, which are vital to healthcare systems, cultural identity, and community livelihoods. These medicinal plants are integral to Zimbabwe’s ecosystems and traditions, yet face growing threats from habitat loss, overharvesting and illegal trade. Their conservation is therefore a national and global priority.” the Ministry said

Officials said Zimbabwe has completed its National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, aimed at promoting sustainable use of natural resources and strengthening indigenous knowledge systems.

Modern technology is also increasingly being deployed to protect wildlife and ecosystems.

“Technology is also being harnessed to enhance environmental protection, with tools such as drones, camera traps, satellite imagery and artificial intelligence supporting real-time monitoring and anti-poaching efforts as well as veld fire monitoring,” the ministry sai

The commemorations are expected to bring together conservation stakeholders, including traditional medicine practitioners, researchers, students and environmental organisations, to showcase biodiversity protection initiatives.

“It will also highlight ongoing national efforts such as wetland mapping, ecosystem restoration, waste management and community training in sustainable resource use,” the ministry added.

The ministry urged citizens to actively support conservation efforts, describing biodiversity protection as essential for national resilience and long-term prosperity.

“Protecting wildlife and ecosystems sustains health, heritage and livelihoods, and ensures that Zimbabwe contributes meaningfully to global environmental goals while safeguarding resources for future generations,” the statement said.