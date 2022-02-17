Bogus ED Driver Nabbed For Fraud

A Harare man has appeared before magistrate Munashe Chibanda facing charges of fraud and impersonation after misrepresenting himself as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s driver before requesting facilitation fee to assist the complainant with a favorable court judgment.

Prosecutor Shambidzeni Fungura alleged that the accused Prince Ndawana (40) misrepresented to Thabo Enock Ndhlovu after the complainant was introduced to him by his friend.

It is the state’s case that on the date unknown to the court but during the month of July 2021, the complainant was introduced to the accused person by a friend, Edward Ruzvidzo.

It is further alleged that the complainant sought for assistance from the accused person to get a court judgment over land issue, faster since it was taking long to be delivered.

It also said that the Ndawana then stated that he is a member of Central Intelligence Organisation in B7 Department and a driver to the president and can do that for him.

Ndawana then demanded US$800-00 for the process which he was given on that day.

In August 2021, the accused person came to the complainant demanding another US$450-00 saying that the money he was given was not enough for the process.

It is alleged after being given the money the accused could no longer be located while he stopped picking calls from the complainant.

Ndawana who is also facing impersonation was remanded to Friday for bail application.

Total value defrauded is US$1 350 and nothing was recovered.