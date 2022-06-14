Boyfriend Murders Lover At A Byo Beer Hall

A Bulawayo man is on the police run after murdering his girlfriend in cold blood following a dispute at a local beer hall on Saturday.

By Lloyd Rabaya

In a press statement dated 13 June 2022, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect Thulani Lunga was drinking beer at Mutamba Sports Bar with his girlfriend, the now deceased Silungile Tshalibe (44) of Pumula South, Bulawayo.

“The two were drinking beer at Mutamba Sports Bar on 11th June 2022 when they had an argument and went out of the bar.

“They went to a certain house where a witness tried to resolve the dispute without success,” said Nyathi.

He added that Lunga was later seen leaving the house holding a kitchen knife with Tshabile’s body lying in a pool of blood.

This comes at a time when the nation is grappling over the gruesome murder of a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member, Moreblessing Ali who was abducted on 24 May by her alleged boyfriend.

Her mutilated and decomposing body was found in a well in Nyatsimbe, Chitungwiza on 11 June.