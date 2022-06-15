fbpx
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Nurses Announce Nationwide Strike

Nurses have notified the government of their intention to embark on an industrial action due to incapacitation.

In a letter to the government,  Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union(ZPNU) highlighted that its members will not be able to turn up for work from the 20th of June 2022.

“We wish to notify you that our members will not be able to turn up for work until our conditions are met. Due to the loss of value of the Zimbabwean dollar, we demand USD salaries and a reopening of the negotiation forum,” read the letter.

ZPNU said they also want the Primary Care Nurses to be regraded and put in the right salary category.

The runaway exchange rate continues to erode the buying power of civil servants salaries who are all paid in local Zimbabwean dollars.

