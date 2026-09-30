Breaking : Plane Crashes in Marondera with Six on Board

A plane with six people on board crashed in the Marondera Rural area on Wednesday evening, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

The aircraft crashed at around 5pm, with police saying officers and relevant authorities were attending the scene.

“The ZRP confirms a plane crash in Marondera Rural area at 1700 hours, this evening. The aircraft had six occupants,” police said in a statement.

Police did not immediately provide details on the identities or condition of those on board.

“More details will be released in due course as the scene is currently being attended,” the statement added.

Authorities are expected to provide further information as investigations and the response operation continue.