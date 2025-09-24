Buhera Woman Jailed for Human Trafficking

A 30-year-old Buhera woman has been sentenced to 10 years in jail by the Mutare Regional Court on charges of human trafficking.

Pelagia Zindiye is said to have lured a 14-year-old girl to Mutare for the purposes of prostitution.

According to Court papers, Zindiye approached the victim on the 29th of June 2025 and tricked her into accompanying her to Mutare on the pretext that they were going to collect some property.

The following day, the victim secretly left her home and travelled to Mutare with the offender.

Upon their arrival in Mutare, they met Steward Gororo, a truck driver who is currently on the run.

The offender left the victim with Gororo and collected USD40 as payment for sexual services to be rendered by the victim.

Gororo took the minor to a restaurant where he led her to a private room, locked the door and raped her.

After the sexual assault, the victim informed the offender who ordered her not to disclose the matter to anyone.

A tip off was made to the police leading to the arrest of the offender.