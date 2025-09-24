Star-Studded Line-Up for Shoko Festival’s 15th Edition

Zimbabwe’s longest-running urban culture festival, Shoko Festival has unveiled a star-packed programme as it marks its landmark 15th anniversary under the theme “The Legacy XV.”

The festival kicks off today with the Hub UnConference at Harare Gardens running until 25 September under the theme “Decolonize the Internet.” The week-long celebration of alternative culture will close on 26 September with its signature free-entry Peace in the Hood concert in Chitungwiza.

Comedy takes centre stage on Thursday with King Kandoro headlining, joined by Kenya’s satirical force Justine Wanda and local comedians Mike Chipere, Munya and Mbongeni Ignatius Ndlovu.

The night will be backed by award-winning DJ Iroq.

Music fans can look forward to a high-energy Hip Hop vs Amapiano Sound Clash on Friday as South African rapper Reason AKA Sizwe Alakine leads the Mash Up Night line-up.

Once hailed as one of South Africa’s most respected hip hop voices Reason has reinvented himself as a pioneering figure in the amapiano movement.

Joining him is UK award-winning rapper OneDa who will also collaborate with Zimbabwean rising stars Yadis and Enhle during her stay.

The festival will also spotlight Zimbabwean legends with producer Take Fizzo performing a set of his greatest hits alongside urban grooves pioneers Mafriq, Trinity, MC Chita, Mau Mau, Tererai and Nembo Bwoy.

A unique collaboration between Kenyan spoken word artist Mufasa and Arundel School’s Jazz Band, Choir and Orchestra is set to add an experimental touch.

“The energy building around our 15-year anniversary edition is incredible. It’s what Shoko’s all about – creating alternative spaces for socially conscious acts, cutting-edge collaborations and dope new music,” said Festival Director Samm Farai Monro, also known as Comrade Fatso.

Beyond music and comedy, Shoko continues to push boundaries through its Build The Peace project in collaboration with UK organisations Arcadia and In Place of War.

A mural co-designed by young Zimbabwean and British artists first showcased at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival –will be displayed at Peace in the Hood in Chitungwiza.

Tickets are available at Harare Gardens and online via flippintickets.co.zw. Early bird tickets are pegged at $10 for Mash Up Night (gate $15) while Comedy Night costs $15 (gate $20).

A combo ticket for both events is available at $20 in advance and Peace in the Hood remains free of charge.

Founded by Magamba Network, Shoko Festival has become a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s youth culture, celebrating free expression, alternative art and cutting-edge sounds for over a decade.