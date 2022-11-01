Bulawayo Child Kidnapper Arrested, Vehicle Recovered

Bulawayo police have arrested a house maid Kimberly Ncube for kidnapping her employer’s one year eight-months old baby on Monday.

According to a police statement, following Ncube’s arrest on Tuesday morning, they also recovered the stolen vehicle, a BMW 328i.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of a maid, Kimberley Ncube (19) in connection with cases of kidnapping a baby boy (1 year 8 months) and theft of a white Sedan BMW 328i vehicle, registration number AEA 8833 which occurred on 31/10/22 at her employer’s residence along Mackenzie Road, Paddonhurst. The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle and re-union of the baby with his family,” the police said.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele told a local publication that Ncube reportedly took advantage of her employer’s absence and fled with the child and a vehicle.

“She also took the motor vehicle’s documents and also kidnapped the 1 year eight months old son and disappeared with him,” the police said earlier.

In another case, police in Bulawayo are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a 42 year old man died at Mpilo Hospital on Monday after he was hit by an unknown motorist at the intersection of Robert Mugabe and First Avenue.

According to a police statement, the victim sustained serious head injuries as a result of the accident. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.