Compulink Systems Rebrand To Compulink Holdings

Information and Technology solutions company Compulink Systems has rebranded to Compulink Holdings at a ceremony where the company also celebrated its 31st anniversary.

Speaking at the 31st anniversary ceremony in Harare yesterday, Zimswitch General Manager Cyril Nyatsanza who was the Guest of Honor took the stakeholders down the memory lane narrating the history of the company from the time it was established.

He said he put his reputation and career on the line to push for Compulink to get a tender to provide IT solutions to Stanbic Bank where he held a senior management position.

Compulink also used the event to honor long serving workers with Grace Rwauya, Abisha Makumbe, Takesure Mujuru who has been with the company for 28 and 25 years respectively being given long service certificates.

Econet Wireless, ZB Bank, Afreximbank and CBZ Holdings who have also been Compulink Holdings clients for over 20 years were also given certificates.

As part of its decorated portfolio, Compulink Holdings rolled out a host of fibre and wireless Metropolitan network solutions in Bulawayo, Hwange, Harare and Chiredzi between 1998 and 2004.

Between 1996 and 1997, Compulink also introduced Wireless Networks with Breezecom Wireless (Now Alvarion) solutions.

The company has also won numerous awards both locally and internationally including

Cisco’s Winners Circle Award for sales acceleration in the EMEAR (Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia) region (2013), Most outstanding ICT company of the year award at the Megafest Business Awards (2015) and Institute of Cyber Security Zimbabwe (ICSZ) Best Cyber Security Product of the year for 2021 among others.

