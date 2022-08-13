CCC, PUP Rallies Barred in Manicaland

The Zimbabwe Republic Police this weekend barred two opposition parties from holding their party businesses in Manicaland province, a move which has further questioned the state’s resolve in seeing a level playing field ahead of the 2023 elections.

Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Herbert Chamuka’s People Unity Party (PUP) were barred from holding their Thank You Rally and party’s parliamentary election respectively.

The police said Chamisa’s rally was banned as it would clash with another political meeting in the same area on the same day and adding that the opposition members would likely cause violence.

Chamisa took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the police after futile attempts to approach the courts were thwarted.

Chamisa accused the state of being scared and afraid of his influence.

“The police banned our Chipinge Citizens Thank you Rally. We went to the High Court (Mutare) yesterday to challenge the ban.

“The court agreed with the police prohibiting the rally.

It’s a real fight and we will WIN this fight, Chamisa said.

Meanwhile, another opposition event which was slated for Chitenderano in Makoni South was also barred after the police alleged that it wasn’t registered in time!

PUP president, Herbert Chamuka told 263Chat that after seeking clarity, he was

“I have called the police PISI chief officer and i was told to apply and this not right. ZanuPF is always allowed to hold rallies without clearances but opposition parties have to deal with this. It is diabolical,” fumed Chamuka.

He argued that draconian laws such as MOPA and AIPPA should be repealed as they ar detrimental to democracy

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

