Chamisa Slams ‘Lavish’ Elite Wedding Amid Economic Hardship

Nelson Chamisa

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Former Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has criticised a high-profile businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei son’s wedding attended by politically connected figures describing it as a stark display of inequality at a time of economic hardship in the country.

In a post on social media, Chamisa said the guest list amounted to what he called “a roll call” of individuals benefiting from the country’s resources, and accused them of flaunting ill-gotten wealth.

“The obscene display of looted wealth stinks to high heaven,” he wrote.

He argued that the celebrations stood in sharp contrast to the daily struggles of ordinary citizens pointing to challenges such as failing public health services, a struggling education system, low wages and deteriorating infrastructure.

Chamisa said the situation reflected widening inequality and what he described as moral decline in society.

“At a time when millions are suffering, such extravagance exposes deep inequality and moral decay,” he said.

He called on citizens to demand leadership that prioritises public welfare over elite interests, saying it was time for a change in direction.

“This should serve as a wake-up call… We must stop this nonsense and demand a new leadership with a citizens’ mandate,” he added.

Chamisa also described alleged state capture as “the worst form of treason.”