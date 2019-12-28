Kwekwe Accident Claims Three Lives

Three people died on the spot while others were injured when three vehicles collided this morning at Redcliff Turn Off Flyover bridge near Kwekwe.

The three bring the festive holiday death toll to 27 having stood at 24.

The three cars that were involved in the collision include a Toyota D4D truck, a commuter omnibus and a Delta Beverages haulage truck.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in which a number of other passengers from other cars were injured.

Speaking to this publication Ass Nyathi, who attributed the accident to human error and speeding, said the driver of a Toyota D4D vehicle, who was coming from Kwekwe tried to overtake on a prohibited areas which then led to a head-on collision with the haulage truck.