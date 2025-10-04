Police Probe Mysterious Deaths of Three Infants Found in Kuwadzana Vehicle

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched investigations into the tragic deaths of three young children whose bodies were discovered in the boot of a parked car in Harare’s Kuwadzana Extension suburb.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the victims three-year-old Anopaishe Musanago, one-year-three-month-old Anenyasha Musanago and four-year-old Raymond Matsiwe were found dead on 3 October 2025 inside a Mercedes-Benz vehicle parked at a local car park.

The children had been reported missing two days earlier on 1 October after being last seen playing outside their home while their mothers were doing chores indoors.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting investigations in connection with the death of three infants… The victims had gone missing on 1st October 2025 at around 1000 hours and were last seen playing outside the yard while their mothers were doing chores inside the house,” said Commissioner Nyathi in a statement.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the community with residents calling for answers amid growing speculation on social media about how the tragedy occurred.

Commissioner Nyathi, however, dismissed reports alleging police inaction saying investigations were underway from the moment the matter was reported.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police dispel social media claims suggesting that no action was taken after a missing person report was filed. The office of the Commissioner-General of Police and other senior officers became aware of the incident on 2nd October after a freelance journalist raised the issue,” he said.

He urged the public to refrain from spreading falsehoods and allow investigators to complete a full inquiry to establish what exactly transpired.

“The Police urge the public to allow a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident with a view of actually finding out what happened,” added Nyathi.

Post-mortem examinations are expected to be carried out as detectives continue to gather evidence from the scene.