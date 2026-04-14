Church Leaders Urge Withdrawal of Constitution Bill

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has formally submitted its objections to Parliament over the proposed Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill No. 3 (2026) warning that the changes could harm the country’s democratic foundations.

Representing 32 member denominations and an estimated three million citizens, the council said it opposed the Bill in its current form citing concerns over its constitutional, moral and democratic implications.

In its submission, the ZCC said it was acting in its role as a “watchman”, drawing on biblical principles to speak out when the nation appears to be heading in the wrong direction.

“The amendments in their current form are constitutionally, morally, and democratically compromised,” the council said calling for the Bill to be withdrawn or substantially revised.

Among its recommendations, the church body urged the establishment of an independent commission to oversee any constitutional changes.

It argued that such a body would ensure broad public consultations and avoid conflicts of interest.

“Amendments of this nature require a dedicated, independent commission… rooted in the will of the people, free from the conflict of interest that arises when the institutions advancing the Bill are its direct beneficiaries,” the statement read.

The ZCC also insisted that, should the Bill proceed unchanged it must be subjected to a national referendum rather than being decided solely by Parliament.

It said the proposed amendments would significantly alter the 2013 Constitution including provisions that could extend terms of current office holders making direct public approval essential.

“This requires direct citizen consent not parliamentary approval by those who benefit from it,” the council said.

The intervention adds to growing debate over the proposed amendments with critics raising concerns about governance and accountability while authorities have maintained the changes are part of a normal constitutional process.