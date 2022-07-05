Civil Servants Give Industrial Action Notice

Civil servants have notified the Minister of Labour, Public Service and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavhima of their plans to embark on an industrial action over an ‘overdue’ cost of living adjustment (COLA).

In a letter to Mavhima, signed by leaders of all civil servants umbrella bodies namely the Public Service Association, the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union (FOZEU), the Federation of Educators Union of Zimbabwe (FEUZ) and Nurses Federation of Zimbabwe (NFoZ), government raised concern over the meagre adjustment to ZWL$36 000 for the lowest paid worker against the current ZWL$114 000.

“The Public Service Association (PSA), the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union (FOZEU), the Federation of Educators Union of Zimbabwe (FEUZ) and Nurses Federation of Zimbabwe (NFoZ) hereby give notice of a services wide industrial action within 14 days of the date of this notice.

“Be advised that the industrial action hereby notified is in respect of a long overdue cost of the living adjustment that speak to the food basket that now stands at ZWL114 000 against the latest adjustment to ZWL36 000 for the lowest paid worker,” reads part of the letter.

Government workers including nurses and teachers have been complaining over low salaries. Nurses spend a week striking against low salaries forcing government to announce a 100 percent wage hike.

