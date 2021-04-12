Civil Servants Go Slow Kicks-Off

The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) has announced the beginning of its two-day per week work schedule in line with the resolution passed last week.

Last week, the civil servants through ZCPSTU which consists of 15 member unions declared incapacitation and pledged to report for work two days a week.

In an interview with this publication, ZCPSTU secretary general, Gibson Mushangu said civil servants member unions have agreed that members will be reporting for duty on Mondays and Tuesdays only.

“We have agreed as a council and it’s being done uniformly, that all civil servants will be reporting for duty Mondays and Tuesdays only. It has been agreed by the full ZCPSTU council so all the member unions which were there then took the message to their members and members welcomed the idea,” said Mushangu.

The negotiating process between government and the workers have repeatedly reached deadlock for over two years now as workers demand a salary of around US$ 500 similar to the one earned prior to October 2018.

Government however insists that negotiations under the NJNC will continue until both parties reach mutual agreement despite last week’s deadlock.

“While continuing with the crucial negotiations, Government wishes to implement payment of increments from what is immediately available to support its workforce, without prejudice to the negotiating process, which must continue,” Public Service Commission (PSC) chairperson Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said last week.

The two-day per week go-slow by civil servants is expected to continue until government pledges a sustainable wage offer in light of inflationary developments in the country.

However, there are fears the impasse will affect service delivery by the public worker especially in key sectors of education and health.