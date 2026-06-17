Coach Rambo Receives Surprise Upgrade as Chivayo Rewards Bravery

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has upgraded the reward he recently bestowed on veteran diver and rescuer Victor “Coach Rambo” Kazembe whose efforts to retrieve three bodies from a sewage-filled pit in Budiriro captured the nation’s attention.

Kazembe was initially gifted a Toyota Aqua in recognition of his bravery following the tragic incident in Budiriro, Harare which claimed three lives earlier this month.

However, on Wednesday, Chivayo announced that he had decided to further reward the rescuer after being moved by his gratitude and the support shown by friends and fellow bikers who accompanied him to collect the vehicle.

In a post on social media, the businessman said Coach Rambo’s appreciation for what many considered a modest gift reflected humility and gratitude, qualities he believes often lead to greater blessings.

As a result, Chivayo directed the rescuer to collect a brand-new Toyota Fortuner GD6 2.4D and an additional US$5 000 for fuel.

The businessman also revealed that the Toyota Aqua would now be transferred to Coach Rambo’s wife who will also receive US$5 000 in cash.

In a further gesture, Chivayo said each of the 49 bikers who accompanied Coach Rambo to Enterprise Car Sales would receive US$1 000.

The latest reward follows an outpouring of public admiration for Coach Rambo who was hailed as a hero after risking his life to retrieve the bodies of three people who drowned in a sewer pond in Budiriro.

The operation, carried out under hazardous conditions drew national attention and prompted widespread praise for the veteran diver’s courage and commitment to helping grieving families recover the remains of their loved ones.

Coach Rambo, who has participated in numerous rescue and recovery missions over the years described the Budiriro operation as one of the most difficult assignments of his career.

His actions earned praise from members of the public, civic organisations and business leaders with Chivayo becoming one of the first prominent figures to publicly recognise his bravery.

The latest upgrade means that Coach Rambo’s act of heroism has now earned him a new Toyota Fortuner while his wife becomes a vehicle owner through the gifted Toyota Aqua.