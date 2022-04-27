Comedian Clive Chigubu Dies

Award-winning comedian Clive Chigubu has died. He was 31.

Chigubu succumbed to Diffuse Large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), a type of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system.

His uncle Prince Mboweni confirmed the comic’s death: “It’s a sad period for our family as we mourn the passing of Clive Chigubhu, who passed away at home this morning around 5am. He had just come from the doctor on Monday and had started his treatment.”

Friends, family and well-wishers had started mobilising money to get treatment for him after he had pleaded for help in an article published by a local publication on Sunday.

Chigubu was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in January 2022 after suffering from a series of blocked noses, sore throat and a painful ear in late 2021. Three months after the cancer diagnosis, the comedian decried the slow processes in the medical system in hospitals, as by Sunday, he had not yet started treatment.

Prominent people in Zimbabwe across the board have mourned Chigubu’s untimely death.

Writer and journalist Robert Mukondiwa said: “Rest well Clive Chigubu. But let us not forget the elephant in the room. You would have had a fighting chance if our attitude towards cancer and public health was not comatose. May history judge us harshly for our inertia. RIP.”

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: “I’m so sad to learn of the passing of comedian Clive Chigubhu. He was a beautiful, hilarious soul. Thank you for the laughs, champ. Sending sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Gone too soon. #RIPClive ”

Internationally acclaimed musician Vusa Mkhaya tweeted: “He has gone to be with the Lord. I still cannot find the right words…”

Multi-award winning playwright and author Raisedon Baya consoled: “Young man. That’s not how a good comedian exits the stage. Not that quick. We were still expecting more laughs but then that’s the way of life. Rest in peace.”

Clive Chigubu is survived by a five-year-old daughter.