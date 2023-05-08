Con Court Rejects Lawyer Bamu’s Amicus Curiae Application

The Constitutional Court has dismissed lawyer Jeremiah Bamu’s application as amicus curiae in MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora’s delimitation challenge on the grounds that he failed to file heads of argument within the stipulated time.

Bamu had his heads of argument filed by another legal practitioner Advocate Tererai Mafukidze.

However the Constitutional Court ruled that as amicus, Bamu could not be represented hence heads filed on his behalf by another lawyer were not deemed to be his.

He was supposed to file heads of argument on Friday 5 May 2023.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba ruled; “the law is very clear, that the amicus curiae must produce heads of argument.

We never granted Bamu leave to create an excuse. We said you are an expert, you come and assist the court yourself. Submit your heads of argument. He didn’t do so. So we don’t have an amicus curiae”, ruled Justice Malaba.

