Tyson Dares Mnangagwa

The former Zanu PF National Commissar Savior Kasukuwere who now leads the ‘TysonWabantu’ movement has thrown his hat in the ring to square off against his former ally, President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 general elections.

In an interview with 263Chat, the #TysonWabantu movement spokesperson, Kudzai Moyo said his boss has what it takes to cause a major upset in the presidential polls.

He cited Kasukuwere’s steady rise from being a youth leader in Zanu PF to become the party’s National Commissar as his biggest strength against other political leaders vying for the country’s number one job.

“This man managed to rise from being a youth leader to a national commissar in a short period of time and at his age, this alone shows that he is very powerful,” he said.

“Among all those who ran away during the November 2017 coup, he is the only one who was brave enough to come back, unfortunately arrested but he was cleared,’ added the movement’s spokesperson.

The ‘#Tysonwabantu’ movement was launched in Mutare last year and has a presence in Bulawayo and Mashonaland central among other areas.

The launch of Kasukuwere’s movement caused panic in the ruling Zanu PF with the current Commissar Victor Matemadanda threatening to deal with anyone involved in the exiled politician’s movement.

ZANU PF Manicaland province also said the Tyson Wabantu movement’s will not gain ground in the province after revelations that the new party was planning to roll out door-to-door campaigns early next year to drum up support for Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere is one of the late former president Robert Mugabe’s key confidantes who fled the country after the military took charge of the country during the ill-fated November 2017 coup.