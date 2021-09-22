Croco Motors Continues The Fight Against The COVID-19 pandemic

Croco Motors today donated sanitizing booths to, Ruzivo Primary school, Mufakose 1 High School, and the United Methodist Church for the Mufakose Circuit. “Already, too many people have a heart-breaking story to tell, whether through illness or because they are facing the social or financial consequences of the world fighting this pandemic,” said Tapiwa Chingwena one of Croco Motor’s Directors at the handover.

“Over and over, our resilience as Zimbabweans has demonstrated the ability to persevere, adapt and flourish. Knowing that, gives us hope that our organization, our country, and the world will be better again. Equally, I would like to take this opportunity to express gratitude to, all those working heroically at the frontline to slow down the spread of Covid-19. Every nurse, doctor, paramedic, community, and church leader, your contribution has been invaluable. “He added.

The sanitizing booths are intended to assist with the fight to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in such high-traffic areas following the relaxation of the national lockdown.

“During times of great uncertainty, we look to the Croco Motors shared values as our north star. We remain committed to taking care of each other and leading the way for our people, clients, and communities. I urge you all to diligently practice all the recommended safety guidelines, wear your masks at all times, wash and sanitize your hands frequently, practice social distancing, and to seek medical care when feeling unwell. I also encourage everyone to get vaccinated in the various vaccination centers in our communities.” Said Mr. Chingwena as he concluded the handover to the Mufakose community.

Croco Motors, a proudly Zimbabwean company is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings. It is a customer-centric and caring business and is the industry leader for diverse motoring solutions.