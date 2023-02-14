Customers Applaud Econet For Life-Changing Prizes

Econet’s customers have applauded the company for offering them “life-changing” prizes in the 2023 ‘Tapinda Sesingenile Promotion’.

The popular promotion, with over US$375 000 in prizes to be won – including a brand new car, eight residential stands, eight solar systems, refrigerators and gas stoves among other prizes – transitioned at the turn of the year, from the Ikhisimusi Sifikile/ Kisimusi Yatosvika Promotion which was launched towards the end of 2022.

Courage Sarireni from Kwekwe, who won a fridge during week seven, could not contain his joy after securing the essential food storage appliance.

“Econet has made my start to a new year very great. I wasn’t looking forward to anything this year, and when I was told that I had won a fridge I initially thought it was a scam, only to realise that it was actually true. I am very happy with this prize,” he said.

Another fridge winner Beauty Tafirajeye from Harare’s Southlea Park expressed satisfaction with the prize.

“I collected my fridge in January and it’s very beautiful. Thank you Econet for changing my life and that of my family, I am very grateful,” she said.

To qualify for the promotion, which is running until February 21, customers simply need to recharge at least US$5 weekly, and thereafter they are automatically in the running to win various prizes.

When a customer spends at least US$10, or the equivalent instore, they stand a chance to win Econet branded items, which include umbrellas, African fabrics (Zambia & Doeks), notebooks, power banks, water bottles and key holders, among other things.

However, customers who spend at least US$60 on airtime alone, stand a chance to walk away with either a residential stand or a solar system in the grand draw.

“I am more than excited to have won a gas stove from Econet,” said Ratidzai Saurombe from Mutare. “This prize will lessen my burden when electricity is not available. I will just use my gas stove for cooking.”

Saurombe urged other customers to frequently participate in Econet’s various promotions as they stand a real chance to win.

“Econet is a good company, and it generally swiftly responds to our queries and helps us a lot in many circumstances,” she added.

As part of the 2023 Tapinda Sesingenile Promotion, Econet customers also stand a chance to win a brand-new Suzuki Selerio car in the Play and Win Trivia. The Play and Win Trivia is a subscription-based portal that offers Econet subscribers fun and interactive game experience, full of rewards and surprises. To participate in the competition customers simply need to dial *100#.

Tawanda Chimhavi from Nyika, in Masvingo Province, also thanked Econet for equipping him with a brand-new smartphone.

“Thank you so much Econet, I am now a proud owner of a new smartphone. I want to encourage my fellow customers to continue participating in the Tapinda Tapinda promotion. It’s a fair competition and anyone can win,” he said.

Another smartphone winner Stephen Mubaiwa from St Mary’s in Chitungwiza said he has become more of a celebrity in his area.

“Econet has upgraded me with a genuine smartphone, and I now enjoy increased respect in the eyes of many people in my hood,” added Mubaiwa.

To date, hundreds of people have won smartphones, fridges, gas stoves, airtime, branded Econet T-shirts and other paraphernalia among other things in the 2023 Tapinda Sesingenile Promotion.

