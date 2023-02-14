Holy Ten Continues Winky D Attacks

Hip-hop sensation Holy Ten has continued his tirade against felow musician Winky D, whom he accused of “tricking” him into “Ibotso” collaboration.

In his latest episode of attacks on Winky D, Holy Ten took to Twitter and called the Zimdancehall chanter his stepson.

“Well done. But get this, Winky I called him my father, knowing he’s my stepson, that’s more than honor. Then he decides to test me. Watchoooooo (Nigerian accent),” he wrote on Twitter.

But since these attacks started, Winky D is yet to respond to Holy Ten. It is however Winky D’s fans who have been fighting for him and have since started to unfollow the Ndaremerwa hitmaker on social media.

The unfollowing movement started when Holy Ten denounced Winky D and labelled him a snake for “tricking” him into doing a collaboration song that was deemed political by ruling party-aligned people.

“It can’t have been a setup. Because at the end of the day, even a snake… The man you are talking about is a snake longer than his dreadlocks. But even the snake did not force that apple on Eve. She was partly involved.

“He spoke, and she made a decision. I am Eve. Maybe that’s why I didn’t graduate. I would have never done a song with Winky G. That’s me avoiding being sued. I’ve done Law. We’ve signed contracts,” he said in a podcast interview.

These utterances subjected him to social media bullying, while others went a step further to unfollow him across social media platforms. To date, he has lost more than 10 000 followers on Instagram alone.

