Dedicated African Content on DSTV In May

Multichoice will be screening exclusive African content on DSTV, with the highlight being the launch of “The Africa We See” campaign in celebration of Africa, its people and the rich stories that come from across the continent.

This will be towards the grand celebrations of Africa Day on 25 May.

Publicity and Public Relations Manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, Liz Dziva confirmed the development saying a wealth of African content would be broadcast on a range of DStv channels.

“DStv is proud to serve as a vehicle for the stories of Africa, and although the current crisis demands that everyone physically isolates or distances, people can come together to unite in celebrating what matters the most: resilience, sense of community, creativity and so much more,” she said.

“So we celebrate the distinctively African talent and entertainment offered on our channels, which reflect the stories and lives of our viewers across the continent.”

The channels provide a variety of content and genres, ranging from soap operas, reality shows, drama, comedy, lifestyle programmes, music and movies. DStv is home to Mzansi Magic and Zambezi Magic, which provide enthralling locally-produced content for Southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, while Africa Magic provides viewers with a variety of popular series and movies from Nigeria and other countries across the continent.

The television promo that launches the new campaign features famous faces from across the continent, most of them familiar to DStv audiences, such as the cast of Tinsel, Zambia’s Chimange Chinalula and Jason Goliath from South Africa, who can often be seen on Comedy Central.

Zimbabwean viewers are encouraged to participate in the #AfricaWeSee conversation by sharing messages, pictures and video content in celebration of Africa Month through MultiChoice Zimbabwe’s social media platforms.