Man in Court for Allegedly Selling DStv Access Codes

A 23-year-old man has appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing hacking charges after allegedly gaining unauthorised access to MultiChoice DStv Zimbabwe channels and selling access codes for US$20 each.

Boston Meldric Mushonga, who is employed as the chief operations officer at Fabsa Bee (Pvt) Ltd, is accused of unlawfully accessing DStv channels through the ElephTV website and application between June 2026 and October 20, 2026.

According to court papers, Mushonga allegedly obtained access codes that enabled users to watch more than 400 DStv channels, which he then offered for sale to other people.

The court heard that a MultiChoice DStv Zimbabwe representative, posing as an interested customer, obtained Mushonga’s mobile number and requested an access code.

The State alleges that Mushonga supplied the code after receiving a US$20 payment through his EcoCash number.

Detectives later traced Mushonga to Gweru’s central business district, where he was arrested.