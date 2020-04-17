DSTV Unveils Educational Channel For Primary School Learners

DSTV has launched a new educational channel aimed at providing a source of learning to primary school learners during the lockdown period.

“This is a presentation from MultiChoice Africa and the Mindset Network, which was originally launched by Nelson Mandela in 2003, and is called Mindset Pop,” said Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe.

Mindset Pop started broadcasts on DStv this April and features educational programming covering content found in the early childhood development, primary school and early high school curricula. The channel aims at keeping children alert and in a mode of learning until schools re-open.

Mindset PoP delivers live lessons with six new hours each day. Content ranges from literacy, numeracy and maths to natural sciences and from English and life orientation art and physical education activities. A website is available for parents to download worksheets and information sheets to work through with the channel’s expert teachers and this website is promoted on the channel.

Although the lessons are based on the South African Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements, they are also aligned to the Cambridge curriculum. Mindset Pop is available to subscribers across all DStv platforms on channel 317.

“We are delighted that this partnership between DStv and Mindset brings the classroom into the homes of DStv subscribers during the lockdown period”,” said Dziva.