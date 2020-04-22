DStv Rewards Customers For Staying Connected During Lockdown

DStv viewers with paid-up subscriptions are being upgraded to the next bouquet for the duration of the subscription period during the lockdown period.

By Tawanda Chikosi

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the MultiChoice Group had made the decision to provide bonus upgrades to provide support during the lockdown, a time when households were watching more television.

“The upgrades are a reward for customers’ support for the DStv brand and a means of supporting customers at this difficult time,” she said.

“With effect from April 20, DStv customers who are fully paid up on their subscriptions will automatically get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost in what is called the DStv We’ve Got You customer rewards programme.”

All active and disconnected DStv Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus customers who pay for their current package will be upgraded to a higher package to enjoy a wider viewing experience. DStv Access customers can now enjoy international series on channels like Fox and Vuzu while accessing a world of learning on Discovery Family.

DStv Family customers will get to explore movies to suit every mood on M-Net Movies Action, BET and Fox while adding children’s entertainment on TNT. Customers on the Compact package will discover a world of international and local entertainment on 1 Magic, E! Entertainment and Comedy Central, as well as movies on M-Net Movies Binge.

DStv Compact Plus customers can enjoy the international series and movies on M-Net and M-Net Movies Premiere.

“To enjoy this offer, customers need to make sure their subscriptions are fully paid up, then they can sit back, relax and access all the added information, education and entertainment,” said Ms Dziva.