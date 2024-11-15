Delish Nguwaya’s Honorary Doctorate Nullified as Court Cracks Down on IIP

The High Court has declared all honorary degrees conferred by the International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP) null and void.

The judgment, handed down by Justice Zhou on July 31, 2024, follows a legal challenge by the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE), which accused the IIP of operating without proper accreditation.

In a strongly worded order (Case No. HCH1469/24), the court interdicted the IIP from awarding any academic qualifications, including the widely publicized Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, citing violations of the ZIMCHE Act [Chapter 25:27].

The court further directed the IIP to revoke all honorary degrees previously awarded and to publicly announce this within 30 days—a deadline that the institution has failed to meet.

Among those affected by the ruling is Delish Nguwaya, a controversial figure who has previously made headlines. Nguwaya, whose honorary doctorate from the IIP was widely publicized, was earlier dragged into public scrutiny over allegations of benefiting from the institution’s unregulated practices.

This legal development not only invalidates his degree but also raises questions about the legitimacy of honors conferred on other high-profile individuals.

Nguwaya, known for his association with politically connected circles, was notably spotlighted in 2020 for his involvement in a major procurement scandal. The latest court judgment could further tarnish his reputation, adding legal implications to the social and political backlash he faces.

In a statement ZIMCHE reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Zimbabwe’s higher education system. It warned all unregistered and unaccredited institutions of severe legal consequences, including criminal and civil actions, should they continue to flout the country’s education laws.

“All degrees previously awarded by the IIP are hereby declared null and void. Recipients are advised to cease using these honorary degrees immediately,” ZIMCHE stated, adding that it will initiate legal proceedings against those who continue to misrepresent their qualifications.

