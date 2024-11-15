Stars Align at MCS Graduation, Munodawafa and Chimbetu to Perform for VPA Graduates

Local music academy, the Music Consultancy Society (MCS) will this month hold its 6th graduation ceremony for students completing their Diploma in Visual and Performing Arts (VPA).

The course covers music theory, dance, theatre and visual arts and over 100 graduates will walk the stage, marking the culmination of years of dedication and skill development.

The event will be held at the MCS campus in Harare, where friends, family, and industry leaders are expected to gather in support of the newly minted graduates.

In an interview with 263chat, MCS Founding director Tavonga Assiel Chipadza expressed pride in the graduates’ achievements and the Society’s growing impact on the arts.

“Each year, our graduates prove that visual and performing arts in the country are alive and evolving. This is not just a celebration of their achievements, but a reminder of the crucial role the arts play in reflecting our culture and inspiring change,” Chipadza said.

Chipo Gwenzi, the Administrator at MCS, spoke about the diverse skills students acquire through the VPA program.

“Our curriculum goes beyond performance; we equip students with technical and professional skills essential for a successful career in the arts. Watching them step out with confidence and purpose is incredibly rewarding, and we look forward to seeing the impact they will make. On 29 November, we are capping more than 100 graduates who we believe will make a great impact in the arts sector,” Gwenzi said

According to Gwenzi, renowned musicians Munyaradzi Munodawafa, Tryson Chimbetu, Hwamanda dance group and the poet Mambo Guramatunhu will set the celebratory tone with live performances that promise to add a unique flair to the occasion.

The inclusion of these artists shows the Society’s commitment to spotlighting local talent and is inspiration to the graduates as they prepare to enter the industry.

Adding to the occasion’s prestige, will a guest from the National Arts Gallery and is expected to share insights on the future of Zimbabwean arts, highlighting the opportunities and challenges awaiting these young creatives.

