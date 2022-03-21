Delta ‘Quenches’ Market With New Lager Brand

Listed beverages manufacturer, Delta Corporation has introduced a new product line-Sables Lager which has a distinct smooth, and easy drinking experience reminiscent of the group’s premium brands such as Castle-Lite, Golden Pilsener and Bohlingers but at a lower price.

The development is part of the group’s strategy to expand its lager brands and capture a wider consumer base with diverse tastes.

According to Group marketing director Irimayi Muzorewa, the lager appeals to both gender.

“Sable lager is an easy drinking beer brand which offers a smooth non-bitter liquid, very different to our well known classic mainstream beers like Castle Lager, Lion Lager and Carling Black label. This expands not only our beverage portfolio but also our audience of consumers by being accessible to both men and women, as well as increasing the number of occasions where our beer brands can be enjoyed.”

On the business side, Delta is making big bets on Sables Lager with confidence that it will deliver the desired volumes and ultimate profits.

“We have already commenced work on investing in additional capacity to help us deliver on this commitment,” said Muzorewa.

The group said it will continue to invest ahead of demand, with more new brands and packs, for new consumers despite threats by the COVID-19 induced supply chain disruptions and weaker consumer purchasing power in the economy.

The launch of Sables Lager also marks the beginning of the brand’s sponsorship of the Zimbabwean rugby national team- the Sables.

“Our Sable Lager journey with The Sables starts here, and we look forward to partnering the 15s rugby team The Sables in their own journey to make history with a qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup,” said Muzorewa.

Delta produces a wide variety of local and internationally acclaimed lagers which includes, Castle Lager, Eagle Lager, Lion Lager, Zambezi Lager, Carling Black Label, Golden Pilsener Lager, Bohlingers Lager and Flying Fish.